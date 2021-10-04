Utah college football player killed in one-vehicle crash

EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) – A central Utah college student is dead after a crash in Sanpete County.

Ephraim Police say Snow College has confirmed one of its football players died in the single-vehicle crash on 100 North Sunday night.

Numerous Snow College Football players, including Cortez Hogans, Lisala Tai, Noah Kema, and Owen Fa’amoe, posted to Twitter early Monday morning expressing their condolences for the player killed, who appears to be Mafatini Mafatini, a freshman offensive lineman.

Kema says in part, “Mafitini I’ll always remember your pure heart and smile…Rest in Love.”

While the family has been notified and a support team has been assembled authorities have not yet identified the player killed.

ABC4 will update this story as information becomes available.

Snow College is a community college located in Ephraim, about 115 miles south of Salt Lake City.