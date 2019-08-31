Utah Cold Case Coalition enlists public to “fish” for murder weapons

Have you ever wanted to help solve a cold case?

On Saturday morning, the Utah Cold Case Coalition invited the public to “fish” for weapons that might have been discarded at specific locations in the Ogden River.

The assignment was simple- bring a magnet, rope, and clothes that could get wet. The idea was to use the magnet to catch possible murder weapons that could lend insight into solving cold cases.

The coalition had enough volunteers show up to fill every marked location and posted the above video of the event to their Facebook page.

