LIVE NOW: Utah Coalition to Abolish Slavery launches education campaign

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Utah Coalition to Abolish Slavery will formally kick off an education campaign for Amendment C.

Public officials, religious leaders, and historians will talk about the significance of removing slavery and involuntary servitude from the Utah Constitution.

Amendment C is a unifying bridge through socio-economic, religious, and ideological divides in Utah.

There is a history of slavery in Utah, and it does have relevance to today.

Amendment C will remove the exception of slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime, and makes clear the change does not affect the lawful administration of the criminal justice system.

The amendment has bi-partisan support from both the State Republican and Democratic parties.

According to the press release sent to ABC4 News, “The Utah Coalition to Abolish Slavery includes the ACLU of Utah, Action Utah, The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Alliance for a Better Utah, Greater Salt Lake Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Iota Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., NAACP (Salt Lake City Chapter), NAACP (Ogden Chapter), Sema Hadithi African American Heritage and Culture Foundation, Upsilon Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Utah Black Roundtable.”