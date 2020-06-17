UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Lt. Jones with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office took to social media Wednesday warning people that Tannerite exploding targets can start fires.

Lt. Jones said a Tannerite exploding target started a fire on June 15 on West Mountain in Utah County. He said the fire was relatively small, but the costs to fight it are large and those responsible may be required to pay those costs.

The fire was called the Orchard Fire. Utah Fire Info mapped the fire at 146 acres.

Related: Crews battling multiple fires in Utah County

Utah fire officials say over Utah experienced 26 wildfires statewide over the past weekend. Most of the fires were human-caused, they added.

26 wildfire starts in Utah over the weekend. More than half of them in Northern Utah. — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 15, 2020

Officials say this year’s fires have been three times more than this time in 2019. Although wildfire season has already started it isn’t too late to prepare.