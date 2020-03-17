Utah closures due to coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – As everything from schools to restaurants start to shut down, it can be confusing to know where in Utah is shut down so here is a list of closures around the state, to help you navigate during this time.

Schools:

All public schools statewide are closed and students will be required to do online schooling from March 18 to March 30, respectively. Additionally schools will stay open to allow access to teachers and to offer breakfast and lunch services.

Most all colleges have been closed to on-site learning but said their food courts and living essentials will remain open. Summer graduations have not been determined by any of the schools.

BYU: online classes to begin Monday, March 23.

Dixie State University: Online classes start March 23.

Intermountain Christian School: Online classes starting Tuesday, March 1.

LDS Business College: Online classes start March 18. Their April graduation was also cancelled and said they plan on broadcasting some sort of event instead.

Rowland Hall: Closed until April 12. They will start online learning on March 17.

Southern Utah University: Online will run from March 23 – April 23.

University of Utah: Classes have been moved to online effective immediately. They have asked students to return home if possible.

Utah State University: closed through the end of the semester. Online classes will start March 18.

Utah Valley University: Online classes start Monday, March 23.

Westminster College: Online classes start March 23.

Weber State University: Online classes will start March 18. All their events are canceled until the end of March. All study trips have been canceled through April 20.

It is being reported there are still some private schools still open so if your child attends one of these schools, please contact them directly.

Government (city and county buildings):

American Fork Fitness Center, including all activities and outside programs, is closed until the end of March. Seniors can still be offered meals through their senior center.

Clearfield Art Center is closed but their City Hall remains open.

Eagle Mountain city offices will be closed for two weeks.

Herriman City Hall remains open but the passport office and police records office are closed.

Lehi City has closed their library, Literacy Center, Legacy Center, senior center, youth classes, sports and dance leagues until the end of March.

Logan City has closed the library and community recreation center until Monday March 30th. The Logan Justice Court will remain open, however hearings are canceled except for cases involving custody, bench warrants, trials for inmates in custody, domestic violence hearings, and sentencing hearings. .

Murray City senior center, recreation center, library and museum will be closed until further notice. The city is also suspending all recreation and cultural arts programs. Events such as Fix-a-Leak Week, and our recycling drop off for antifreeze, batteries, oil and paint (ABOP) are also suspended.

Orem has closed their Library, Senior Center and Fitness Center (downstairs in the senior center) including all sports activities and programs.

Provo Library will be closed March 16-30, at which point they will reevaluate. Digital resources are available at provolibrary.com.

Salt Lake County’s libraries, senior centers, arts and cultural facilities and recreation centers

Salt Palace Convention Center is closed until further notices as well as the Mountain America Expo Center.

South Jordan Community Center and the Gale Center Museum closed until March, 30.

Summit County announced the closure of all three of its libraries and the Summit County Historical Museum. There are digital resources available from the libraries at thesummitcountylibrary.org/databases.



Animal Services

Salt Lake County Animal Services is not closed but has limiting lobby access and foot traffic as much as possible. The Shelter is still functioning as normal, just without face-to-face interactions. Services will be available by appointment only.



Restaurants and fast food:

Summit County: All restaurants and food establishments are closed to in-house guests and 3rd party delivery options. You can order to-go and pick up only.

Salt Lake County: All restaurants and food establishments are closed to in-house guests. You can still order through 3rd party delivery services and take out.

*We have not received any restrictions for other counties in Utah at this time but will change this list as we get updates*

Ski Resorts currently closed:

Alta

Beaver Mountain

Brighton

Cherry Peak

Deer Valley Resort

Eagle Point Resort

Nordic Valley

Park City Mountain Resort

Powder Mountain

Snowbird

Snowbasin Resorts

Solitude Mountain Resort

Sun Valley

Woodward

*As of March 17, Brian Head is still the only ski resort currently open to the public.

Large concerts, theaters and other performances cancelled or postponed

Cher – postponed

Post Malone – postponed

JoJo – postponed

Celine Dion – postponed

Abravanel Hall – closed until March 31

Egyptian Theater – closed

Hale Center Theater – Closed until March 30

BYU Arts – All events cancelled

BYU Museum of Arts – Closed. They will live stream starting March 18

Southern Utah Museum of Art – Senior Exhibition moved to a closed reception April 24

Eccles Theater – closed until March 31

Utah Symphony and Opera – All performances cancelled through March

Rose Wagner Theater – closed until March 31

Repertory Dance Theater – all performances cancelled until March 31

Utah Film Center – All screenings cancelled

Cirque Du Soleil – BAZAAR – Cancelled and maybe rescheduled

Finch Lane Gallery – Closed until March 27

Pioneer Theater Company – Closed until April 11

Salt Lake Acting Company – postponing current production until further notice

Salt Lake City St. Patrick’s Day parade – cancelled

Southern Utah Museum of Art

Tabernacle Choir performances: Choir practices, recitals and concerts cancelled – Spoke word will be broadcast (no public allowed).

Utah Museum of Arts (contemporary and fine art) – closed to the public until March 27

Woodbury Art Museum – Open reception cancelled,

Religious affiliations:

LDS:

Temple visitations have strict limitations and most Temple activity, proxy and living ordinances have been suspended.

General Conference will be held remotely

Church sessions and gatherings have been temporarily cancelled

Catholic:

The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City has cancelled Holy masses, worship services and social gatherings.

(Please let us know of other affiliations that have specific instructions for their members so we can get it added to this list as we have not received any other confirmations to our newsroom)

Fitness facilities:

VASA Fitness: closed as of Tuesday March 17

Corrections and Courts:

District of Utah Courts: There have been a lot of provisions to the court system. Please check our article on Utah Courts for more information as specific cases are still being heard.

Prisons: No visitations or volunteers

Jails:

All visitation is suspended. The visiting area will be used for attorney visits, cash bail payments and for law enforcement purposes.

Anyone arriving at the jail will have their temperature read with a no-contact infrared thermometer.

*Please understand this is constantly changing list and we are aware there are some things not mentioned. If you have information on a closure we have missed, please email news@abc4.com and we will get placed in this article.*

We also have a very comprehensive section on individual closures in our coronavirus update page at ABC4.com.