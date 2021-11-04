Utah city tops out list of those that can’t get enough of Chick-fil-A’s holiday shake

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Now that we’ve reached November, many seasonal items are returning to restaurants nationwide. Among those items is Chick-fil-A’s Peppermint Chip Milkshake. While many across the country likely enjoy the sweet treat, there are 10 cities – including one in Utah – that enjoy it just a little more.

Starting November 1, customers can find the Peppermint Chip Milkshake at their local Chick-fil-A. You may not want to put off getting your hands on one either – Chick-fil-A says the shake will only be available until early January, or while supplies last.

If you live in one of these 10 cities, you’ll likely want to get a shake fast. After reviewing the percentage of sales of their shakes, Chick-fil-A has compiled a list of the cities that love the delicious treat the most:

Twin Falls, Idaho Missoula, Montana Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Boise, Idaho Green Bay, Wisconsin Harrisonburg, Virginia Burlington, Vermont Idaho Falls, Idaho Bangor, Maine Salt Lake City

While Idaho had the most cities on the list, only one can take the top spot, and that is Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City – or should we say Sweet Lake City. According to Chick-fil-A, SLC consumed more than 1.5 million milkshakes in 2020.

Because of Salt Lake City’s apparent love for Chick-fil-A’s milkshakes, the restaurant chain has allowed the city the sole chance to try new shakes before anyone else.

In September, Chick-fil-A launched a new seasonal Autumn Spice Milkshake in Salt Lake City. In March, the city had the first chance to try out the seasonal Butterscotch Crumble Milkshake.

To find your nearest location, click here.