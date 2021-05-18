Utah city ranked among best U.S. small towns to visit

** FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE **This Aug. 27, 2005 photo in Moab, Utah shows a towering canyon in Arches National Park called Park Avenue because it resembles a city skyline. (AP Photo/Beth Harpaz)

UTAH (ABC4) – Ready to get out of the house and explore?

You don’t have to look much further than right outside your door.

We all know Utah is home to stunning natural beauty, from the mountains in the northern portion to the red rock in the south. If you want to avoid the big towns and find a small town to visit, you may want to add Utah’s Moab to the list, as it is ranked among the top small towns in the nation by U.S. News and World Report.

The rankings are based on a review of cities with a population of fewer than 50,000 people that offer restaurants, attractions, and a unique character all their own, according to the report.

Here’s a look at the top 10 best small towns to visit in the U.S., according to the U.S. News and World Report.

Bar Harbor, Maine Telluride, Colo. Jackson Hole, Wyo. Lake Tahoe, Calif. Sedona, Ariz. St. Augustine, Fla. Moab, Utah Steamboat Springs, Colo. Cannon Beach, Ore. Sonoma, Calif.

Sitting at number seven on the list, Moab brings visitors one step closer to state-wide attractions like Arches and Canyonlands national parks. It also hosts festivals like Moab ArtWalk, Moab Folk Festival, and the Moab Trashion Show.

Moab will also soon be the nearest city to Utahraptor State Park, which became a reality after Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed House Bill 257 into law in April.

For the full list of the 25 best small towns to visit, click here.