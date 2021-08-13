Utah city one of the fastest-growing in the nation, Census shows

FILE-In this Thursday, June 25, 2015, file photo, vehicles crowd the highway during the morning rush hour, in South Jordan, Utah. The United States will add 79 million people in the next 40 years, but growth will slow as the U.S population gets older, according to new projections presented Thursday at a meeting of demographers. he U.S. is expected to cross the 400 million-person threshold in 2058. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Since 2010, Utah has been the fastest-growing state in terms of population.

In December, the U.S. Census Bureau released estimates of the total population and voting-age population for the nation and states. According to the data, which is based on birth records, death records, and net migration, the 2010 census showed Utah’s population as 2,763,885. The latest data shows Utah’s population as 3,249,879.

But Utah is also home to one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation over the last decade.

In the 2020 Census data released on Thursday, South Jordan is among the 10 fastest-growing cities with a population of 50,000 or more in 2010.

The majority of the other fastest-growing cities include Goodyear and Buckeye in Arizona, Irvine in California, Kent in Washington, and Meridian in Idaho. All four of the remaining 10 are in Texas – Frisco, McKinney, New Braunfels, and Conroe.

Some of South Jordan’s growth may be partially due to continuing construction in the Daybreak community, as well as renting prices in cities like Salt Lake prompting renters to move.

Overall, the majority of Utah’s 29 counties – including South Jordan’s Salt Lake County – saw at least a 5% change in population.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown in population change by county:

Less than a 0% changes

San Juan

Garfield

Wayne

Piute

Emery

Carbon

Daggett

0% to 4.9% change

Millard

Sevier

Sanpete

Grand

5% to 9.9% change

Beaver

Kane

Uintah

Duchesne

10% to 19.9% change

Box Elder

Cache

Rich

Weber

Davis

Salt Lake

Summit

Juab

20% or more

Tooele

Utah

Wasatch

Morgan

Iron

Washington

The latest census also found the U.S.’s white population has declined for the first time in recorded history.