Utah city among top 25 places to live

FILE – Rows of homes, in suburban Salt Lake City, on April 13, 2019. Utah is one of two Western states known for rugged landscapes and wide-open spaces that are bucking the trend of sluggish U.S. population growth. The boom there and in Idaho are accompanied by healthy economic expansion, but also concern about strain on infrastructure and soaring housing prices. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Love living in Salt Lake City? You have good reason to – Utah’s capital city has just been named one of the top 25 places to live in the country.

U.S. News recently released its 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for 2021-2022. The most populous metro areas were analyzed to find the best places to live.

To make the top of the list, as Boulder, Colorado, did, a place had to have good value, be desirable, have a strong job market, and a high quality of life.

Salt Lake City landed in the 23rd spot, edging out Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Omaha, Nebraska. It received an overall score of 7 with a quality of life score at 7.1 and a value of 7.3. SLC was also found to have a desirability score of 5.7 and net migration of 6.8.

Salt Lake City is the only Utah city to make the list of 150 areas.

Here are the top 25 cities:

Boulder, Colo. Raleigh & Durham, NC Huntsville, Ala. Fayetteville, Ark. Austin Colorado Springs, Colo. Naples, Fla. Portland, Maine Sarasota, Fla. Portland, Ore. Boise, Ida. Ann Arbor, Mich. Des Moines, Iowa Denver San Francisco Madison, Wis. Fort Collins, Colo. Melbourne, Fla. Seattle, Wash. Charlotte, NC Green Bay, Wis. Jacksonville, Fla. Salt Lake City Spartanburg, SC Omaha, Neb.

To see the full report, click here.

Salt Lake City was recently ranked as the best place to start a career.

Before moving to Utah – the nation’s most independent state – be sure to check out these 10 things you should know.