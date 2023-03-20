How to get started on spring cleaning early, according to a cleaning expert

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The first day of spring is here and that means it’s time to start fresh with a little spring cleaning.

For most cities across Utah, the annual spring clean-up is coming soon to pick up branches that may have broken off during the winter storms and items too big to fit into the garbage can.

How the clean-up works varies from city to city. Some cities set up drop-off locations for residents while others will do drive-by pick-ups to collect bundles from the curb. Most cities only accept certain items such as green waste (branches, leaves, weeds) and certain metals while very few accept appliances, electronics, and harder-to-dispose-of items as well.

Some common items not allowed in spring clean-up dumpsters include:

Tires

Automotive batteries and oil

Chemicals

Electronics

Appliances

AC Units

Paints

Sod / Dirt

Hazardous Waste

Below are some cities that have announced their spring cleanup dates and locations:

FARMINGTON

Curbside Pickups; March 20 – 31 Green waste (tree limbs and branches) in bundles. Eight inches in diameter, four feet in length, stacked in the same direction. Pile One pile per household Eight feet long, four feet wide, four feet high No rootballs, stumps, leaves, or pine needles. Collection trucks only drive by once. Spring cleanup will be completed by March 31.



NORTH OGDEN CITY

Green Waste Facility (2700 North Mountain Road); May 6, May 8 – 13 Allows large household items like furniture, bed frames, cabinets No mattresses or box springs Allows tires, car batteries, paint cans, appliances, electronics, and metals



NORTH SALT LAKE

NSL Public Works (642 North 400 West); May 19 – 21

Wasatch Integrated Waste Management (1997 East 3500 North, Layton); May 19 – 21 Hazardous Waste Only



OREM

Palisade Park (1313 East 800 North); April 10 – 15

Scera Park (600 South State Street); April 17 – 22

Nielsen’s Grove Park (2000 Sandhill Road); April 24 – 29

Palisade Park (1313 East 800 North); May 1 – 6

PROVO

Pole Yard (2027 West 820 North); March 20 – 25, March 27 – April 1

Rock Canyon Park (2620 North 1200 East); April 3 – 8, April 10 – 15

Peaks Arena (100 North Seven Peaks Blvd); April 17 – 22

Footprinter Park (1150 South 1350 West); April 24 – 29

If your city is not listed, or if you have questions about what is and isn’t allowed at your local clean-up, be sure to check with your city’s website or contact your local city officials.