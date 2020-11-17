Utah Christmas tree permits on sale online and from local vendors

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2015, file photo, Tommy Lawson looks out into rows of Christmas trees as his family browses for their tree at the John T Nieman Nursery in Hamilton, Ohio. For many people, it’s hard not to think about the upcoming holidays already. Some folks are holding early Christmas celebrations so they can be with elderly parents outdoors while the weather still allows it. As the holidays approach, the pandemic is forcing people to come up with creative ways to celebrate. Experts say rituals have always been with us and there has always been room for improvisation. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

PRICE, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Christmas season is right around the corner. The Manti-La Sal National Forest Christmas tree permits are currently available to purchase online or from local community vendors.

This year’s vendors include: Main Street Market in Ferron, Castle Valley Supply in Huntington, the Moab Information Center in Moab, Blanding City Offices in Blanding and the Monticello Visitor Center in Monticello.

The Forest Service said they decided to move permit sales online as an added convenience for visitors, as well as provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices that may remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those interested in purchasing a Christmas tree permit online, visit recreation.gov and search for Manti-La Sal National Forest Christmas Tree Permits.

Note: According to the Forest Service Fourth graders with an Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through their local National Forest.