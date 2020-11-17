PRICE, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Christmas season is right around the corner. The Manti-La Sal National Forest Christmas tree permits are currently available to purchase online or from local community vendors.
This year’s vendors include: Main Street Market in Ferron, Castle Valley Supply in Huntington, the Moab Information Center in Moab, Blanding City Offices in Blanding and the Monticello Visitor Center in Monticello.
The Forest Service said they decided to move permit sales online as an added convenience for visitors, as well as provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices that may remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those interested in purchasing a Christmas tree permit online, visit recreation.gov and search for Manti-La Sal National Forest Christmas Tree Permits.
Note: According to the Forest Service Fourth graders with an Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through their local National Forest.
Utah Christmas tree permits on sale online and from local vendors