MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah children’s voice teacher faces two charges of Attempted Sodomy on a Child after being caught trying to arrange a sexual meet-up with a five-year-old child.

On August 16, Jordan C. Hutchings, 25, reportedly used the internet and text messaging to attempt to sodomize the five-year-old boy.

A law enforcement officer working in an undercover capacity reportedly received a request for communication on an application commonly used for dating and sexual encounters.

Hutchings stated that he was interested in sexually abusing the officer’s five-year-old son, according to court documents.

Hutchings had reportedly stated that he has previously sought out child pornography, and that when he was a teen, he had previously sexually assaulted other children.

Police say that Hutchings continued in a sexually explicit conversation with the officer, but expressed concern about being discovered by police because he knew what he was proposing was illegal.

According to arresting documents, after disclosing that he was employed as a children’s voice teacher, Hutchings claimed that he “wished he could play with some of his children.” However, Hutchings allegedly said that there was “no way” for him to do so because “there are large windows into the room” where he teaches them as well as cameras, “or he would.”

Hutchings allegedly disclosed that these students, which he wanted to sexually abuse, were seven and nine-year-old children.

Police say Hutchings then began making plans to meet and sodomize the officer’s child, and confirmed a time and place.

Hutchings was reportedly arrested upon arrival at the location.

Attempted Sodomy on a Child is a first-degree felony punishable by a term of imprisonment of not less than 15 years and which may be for life.

No further information is currently available.