Utah charity walk brings awareness to suicide prevention, future walks planned

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Over 3,000 Utahns showed up in support of suicide prevention in West Jordan on Saturday 9/11.

The “Out of the Darkness” charity walk aimed to bring awareness to suicide prevention, as well as honor the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 in New York City.

The event featured an honor guard ceremony by the West Jordan Fire Department that paid tribute to first responders and military members on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The charity walks are sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. This year’s charity walk marked an in-person return after the pandemic forced the event to conduct a virtual walk in 2020.

According to event officials, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.

With September being National Suicide Prevention Month, charity walks will continue taking place throughout the month, with future events planned in Cedar City, Brigham City, St. George, Vernal, and Richfield.

The organization hopes to bring suicide awareness to the forefront of discussion with the goal of reducing the national suicide rate by at least 20% by 2025. Donations are used toward the continued research into mental health and prevention methods for suicide.

For charity walks throughout Utah, there is no cost to register or participate in the event activities. Donations are accepted online and a silent auction to raise proceeds can be accessed online as well.

For more information regarding future “Out of the Darkness” walks, check out the full event information here.

Learn more about the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s mission here. If you or someone you know is in a crisis, you can call (800) 273-8255 or text TALK to 741741 to speak to someone.