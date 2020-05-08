Utah charity is one of few in nation to provide comprehensive resources to sex trafficking survivors

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A new charitable organization in Utah, Dahlia’s Hope, is one of the few in the nation to provide comprehensive aftercare services to survivors of sex trafficking.

The organization offers outpatient treatment, clinical and recreational therapy, medical and dental services, education and vocational training, and job and life skills to survivors.

“The purpose of Dahlia’s Hope is to meet each adult survivor of sex trafficking where they are

in their healing journey and help them advance effectively with licensed clinical care, education,

love, and hope,” said Caroline Marriott, Executive Clinical Director. “Some survivors have

pieced together their own resources, perhaps finding employment or a place to live, but they

haven’t benefited from therapy or medical attention. Our community and nation need more

places where a survivor can receive comprehensive care – where they can receive the

resources, skills and support they need to build a self-reliant, successful life. Dahlia’s Hope

exists to fill that need.”

Dahlia’s Hope will work with local hospitals, police departments, urgent care clinics, shelters and first responders to meet the needs of sex trafficking survivors.

Adult survivors or those who know an adult survivor of sex trafficking can contact Dahlia’s Hope

at 801-885-6294 or info@dahliashope.org.

