SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Love your champagne during the new year? According to researchers, Utah’s champagne is about $53 on average, which is right about the national average.

FinanceBuzz researchers recorded the price for a 750mL bottle of Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial Champagne in at least three wine, grocery, or liquor stores in each state. The cost of champagne could be due to shipping costs, distribution arrangements, or even state or local taxes, according to researchers.

The study found that the average bottle of champagne was $55.85, with the cheapest champagne at $43.88 in Texas. Researchers also found that California had the highest population, with some of the lowest champagne prices as well. Its average champagne cost was $46.65.

The most expensive state on average was Kansas at $72.99, followed closely behind by Idaho ($68.33) and Alaska ($67.49).

Some of the most surprising findings found by researchers was that Hawaii and Alaska were both included in some of the most expensive champagne on average. Both these states have some of the highest costs of living in the country, and for researchers, the fact that both of these states weren’t number one and two in the most expensive champagne across the country was considered a win.

However, if you’re a champagne lover and $53 is still a little too pricey, consider having a budget-saving app to help set money aside for those big splurges. Also, consider earning rewards or travel points to help fund future adventures. Maybe even something in the Champagne region of France?