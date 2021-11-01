Utah cell phone company to give away 2,500 cell phones to single parents

Lehi, UT (ABC 4 ) – Gabb Wireless on Monday announced its Third Annual “Gabb Days of Giving” campaign. The campaign launches on November 3.

The Utah-based cell phone company will give away 2,500 Gabb Z2 phones to single parents.

On November 3, between 10 AM – Noon MT, single parents can add a free phone to their cart and check out without paying for the device. The 2,500 Gabb Z2 Phones will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis available at gabbwireless.com. The total value of the phones to be given away is $250,000.

“At Gabb, we’re passionate about helping keep kids safe and connected, while making safe tech options affordable and accessible to all parents,” said Nate Randle, CEO of Gabb Wireless. “Many members of our leadership team were raised in single parent households, so we understand firsthand the challenge of communicating with and protecting kids. We hope ‘Gabb Days of Giving’ brings some joy and peace of mind to single parents ahead of the holiday season.”

In addition to the massive phone giveaway, Gabb will also donate $10,000 to Single Parent Advocate, a nonprofit based in Dallas, Texas that reaches out to help single parents, their children and their support organizations. This donation will go directly to helping single parent families put Thanksgiving dinners on the table this holiday.

“Single Parent Advocate and Gabb Wireless share a mission of helping better the lives of families, and we are so thrilled that they chose us as their ‘Gabb Days of Giving’ partner,” said Stacie Poythress (Martin), Founder and Director of Single Parent Advocate. “They have helped so many families across the U.S. safely introduce their children to tech, and now they have joined us to bring Thanksgiving and Holiday help to hundreds of single parents, children and young adults caught in a gap, while working tirelessly to achieve self-sufficiency and success. To join Gabb Wireless in supporting single families alongside Single Parent Advocate, please visit our website.”

For those unable to secure one of the 2,500 free phones, the campaign will also feature a 50 percent discount on all Gabb products throughout the month of November, starting today, using promo code “HOLIDAY” on gabbwireless.com.

For more information on Gabb Wireless or the “Gabb Days of Giving” campaign, visit www.gabbwireless.com.