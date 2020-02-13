Utah celebrates women’s suffrage on Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A celebration marking the sesquicentennial of women’s suffrage took place at the Utah State Capitol Wednesday.

On this day, 150 years ago, Utah extended voting rights to women!

 It was a unanimous vote by territorial lawmakers in 1870 making the beehive state only the second place in the country to allow women to vote after Wyoming.

Two days later, on Valentine’s Day 1870, Seraph Young became the first woman to vote in the United States under equal suffrage laws.

“The efforts that Better Days 2020 has made to promote and inspire and help teach our young people about Utah’s incredible trailblazing, pioneering history in the women’s suffrage movement is, I can’t thank them enough, it’s been incredible to see,” said Sen. Deidre Henderson,(R-District 7).

This Friday, a commemorative walk will honor that first vote. The start point is City Creek park at 12:15 p.m. The walk ends at Memorial House in Memory Grove Park here there will be a celebration with food music and activities.

