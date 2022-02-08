Utah celebrates 20 year anniversary of Salt Lake Winter Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox and Salt Lake City mayor Erin Mendenhall were joined by 2002 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, torchbearers, and officials to celebrate the past and the future.
“It brings back the feelings and excitement that we felt 20 years ago. It’s funny because it felt like yesterday,” says five-time Paralympian and silver medalist Monte Meier reminiscing about the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics. “It was amazing. I’m so glad I had the opportunity in my athletic career to compete in the Olympics on my home soil.”
“I think it put Utah on the world map in a big positive way because the Olympics are hard to put on, but we did it in spectacular fashion,” says Fraser Bullock, the COO of the Salt Lake Organizing Committee of the 2002 winter Olympics.
Some people in the crowd wore original hats and jackets from the games and cheered as the Olympic cauldron was lit in commemoration. “The Olympics are deep within our hearts here in Utah and taking time out to remember that special time when we all came together where we worked so well together, where we unified, is an opportunity to feel that unity again,” says Bullock.
But it wasn’t just about honoring the past. It was also a celebration of the future, as Olympic representatives and Governor Cox shared their hopes of hosting the Olympics in Salt Lake once again, possibly as soon as 2030.
“Because we have the facilities here, we have so much support here, which isn’t true everywhere, we have a really good opportunity to bring those games back,” says Governor Cox, who confirmed a plan is already being shared with the International Olympic Committee. “One of the best parts about what we have now is this incredible vision that people had in 2002 to continue to invest in the facilities, so we could host an Olympics in 6 months if we had to. That’s not true for anywhere else in the world right now,” says Governor Cox.