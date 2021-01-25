Utah Capitol reopening after closure due to safety concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah’s Capitol building is set to reopen to the public Monday after last week’s closure due to concerns about potential protests.
Republican Senate President Stuart Adams says public input is essential in maintaining the legislative process.
The Capitol was closed from Jan. 19-22 due to concern about the potential for violent protests after the deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
However, only a handful of protesters showed up.
Masks and social distancing are required in the Capitol to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Highway Patrol troopers will be stationed at the public entrances to conduct bag checks.