Utah Business owners: Tell us if your business is open!

Utah (ABC4 News) — Calling all Utah Business owners! We need your help!

On Wednesday, Governor Gary Herbert announced that Utah will be moving from the high risk to moderate risk phase of slowing the spread of COVID-19, which involves businesses being able to open to the public.

However, these businesses will be required to meet stringent guidelines in order to operate.

In the color-coded guideline system, high risk is represented by the color red and moderate, the color orange. According to Herbert, the changes of decreasing restrictions will come gradually -like turning a dial, not flipping a switch.

The ABC4 digital staff is compiling a list of Utah businesses which are opening up to the public. Please send an email to open4you@abc4.com to let us know if your business is opening and to what extent (ex. allowing dining-in options or sticking with takeout?) Please also tell us the date and time when your business will open.

We will use an interactive map to inform the public of these openings.

