Utah business incubator helps refugees start food businesses, gains national attention

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – At Salt Lake City’s Spice Kitchen Incubator, refugees are learning how to grow a food-based business — and leaders around the country are taking notice.

“Taking refugees who are coming to the United States legally, and helping them to gain those job skills and life skills that will help them succeed as first-generation Americans and raise successful kids that can give back to our society,” said Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah.

Spice Kitchen Incubator is a public-private partnership that helps offer refugees and the disadvantaged training.

“I’m an immigrant and a refugee from Vietnam,” said Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Florida.

She visited Spice Kitchen Saturday to see how Utah is leading the way — demonstrating how to assimilate and thrive in the United States.

“I’m always looking for innovative ideas on how we can welcome refugees. and help them re-establish a new life here,” said Murphy. “I think that Utah can really set an example for this country, as to how to welcome new neighbors and get them started in this country with love and an open heart.”

Back in October, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert penned a letter to President Trump — saying our state has plenty of room, and need, for refugees.

