SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — As the biggest winter storms of the season move into our state this week, Utah residents and Rocky Mountain Power are preparing for harsh conditions with possible outages ahead.

Weather forecasts indicate heavy snowfall along the Wasatch Front from Tuesday night moving into Wednesday, with strong winds and snow in central and southern Utah.

“We’re expecting significant totals,” remarks Thomas Geboy, Meteorologist with ABC4 Utah. “And to go along with the snow, we’re also expecting strong winds, with multiple high wind watches and warnings that will go into effect by tomorrow [Tuesday] afternoon…”

Rocky Mountain Power, an electric service provider to over 1.2 million customers in Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho, has been closely monitoring its progress to brace for anticipated weather-related outages. Crews are also staying ready to respond with restoration efforts as these outages occur.

Customers can view disruptions in their area with the Rocky Mountain Power outage map.

To ensure utmost safety during this time, Rocky Mountain Power reminds everyone to treat all downed wires as live and dangerous. Avoid downed trees and powerlines, keeping pets away from those areas as well.

Additional info about preparing for power outages and what to do when they occur can be found on Rocky Mountain Power’s website.

It’s also important for customers to report outages in their area to assist crews in pinpointing the cause and initiating restoration efforts. To report an outage, call Customer Care at 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app, or text 759677 and receive updates on the progress of any restoration.