Utah Boy Scout Councils consolidate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The three Boy Scout Councils in Utah will be consolidated into one council, officials announced Tuesday.

With the change comes new leadership: J. Russell Hunsaker, Salt Lake City, President; Chris Daniel Killpack, Orem, President-elect; Allan Karras, Sunset, Council Commissioner; and Allen M. Endicott, Huntsville, Scout Executive.

The new council leadership and all three current councils are working to ensure seamless transitions for Scouts, parents, leaders, and volunteers between now and the effective date of the merger.

The merger of the three councils comes months after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pulled out more than 400,000 young people into a new global program of its own.

To learn how you or your children can be a part of the new council, please visit www.beascout.org or call (801) 479-5460.

