SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Law enforcement officers and technicians with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and other agencies had a busy Pioneer Day weekend, working to inspect and decontaminate boats across the state.

Their efforts reportedly focused on preventing the invasive quagga mussels found in Lake Powell and in other states from spreading to other Utah waterbodies.

Quagga mussels reportedly plug water lines; can cost millions of dollars to remove from water delivery systems; remove plankton from the water, hurting fish species; get into boat engine cooling systems, damaging engines; and can cut people’s feet after the species dies.

Statewide, Aquatic Invasive Species technicians with the DWR, Utah State Parks, Arizona Game and Fish Department, and the National Park Service reportedly inspected 14,885 boats and performed 355 decontaminations over the weekend. Of those total numbers, 2,292 boat inspections and 75 decontaminations took place at inspection stations in the Lake Powell area, according to DWR.

DWR conservation officers reportedly issued 25 citations and warnings across the state for violations of Utah laws that were put in place to prevent the spread of invasive mussels.

This year, the majority of the violations were due to boaters and others with watercraft not stopping at an inspection station, as well as boaters failing to take the mandatory mussel-aware boater program course and not paying the associated aquatic invasive species fee. This course is part of a new law that went into effect on July 1.

DWR Aquatic Invasive Species Lt. Bruce Johnson thanked the boaters who worked with staff and were cooperative in preventing the invasive species spread.

“We appreciate the effort and time boaters take to comply with laws to protect our waters in Utah,” he said.

For details about the mandatory education course, how to receive your required aquatic invasive species decal, and to learn all the rules for watercraft inspections and decontaminations, boaters are encouraged to visit the STD of the Sea website.