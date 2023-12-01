SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah students can now apply to all public universities and colleges without any application fees after a unanimous vote eliminated them on Friday.

The Utah Board of Higher Education removed college application fees for in-state prospective students in an effort to decrease barriers to higher education.

The elimination of application fees is effective immediately for all public universities and colleges, although it may take a few days for the systems to be updated, according to Trisha Dugovic, the director of communications for the Utah System of Higher Education.

Dugovic called the motion “a big step for college access.”

In the past, application fee waivers have been offered during selective times of the year to local high school students. She said there were increased numbers of applications and enrollment during these time periods.

“We appreciate the leadership of the Board to remove barriers for our students as they apply to pursue their education,” said Brad Mortensen, president of Weber State University. “We’ve seen the positive impact it has for increasing opportunities for students to pursue their dreams.”

While the motion will make applying to universities and colleges easier for many prospective students, it comes at a cost for the board.

The board, which oversees Utah’s higher education system of 16 public colleges and universities, is working to develop a long-term plan to replace the revenue it usually receives from college application fees.



For now, the board plans to use existing funds within the office or funds that were previously appropriated to it by the state legislature.

“At the heart of this decision is a commitment to providing as many students as possible with the opportunity for higher education,” said Cydni Tetro, a member of the Utah Board of Higher Education. “This demonstrates the alignment of our entire education system to meet the needs of our students and communities.”