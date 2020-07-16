LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Recently there has been growing interest in supporting minority-owned businesses in Utah.

On Wednesday, July 15th the Utah Black Chamber, the premier organization serving the economic needs of the Utah Black community since 2009 along with Podium, the leading customer messaging platform for local businesses announced that they have collaborated to create the state’s first portal to find and connect consumers with local Black-owned companies.

The joint initiative is called Utah Black Pages, it will enable consumers to easily find and support Black-owned businesses across the state through an online portal. Business owners will have the chance to add their business to the current list.

Over the past 10 years, both the Utah Black Chamber and Black Lives Matter Utah have hosted similar lists of companies on their websites, the new site will combine those efforts and will provide a space where people and businesses can easily connect.

James Jackson III, founder of the Utah Black Chamber said “Building resources that help support Black-owned businesses has been the central focus of the Utah Black Chamber since we first began, we are grateful for Podium’s support and are proud to partner with them to create this central webpage, which will offer people across the state an easy place to find black businesses and support them by purchasing their products and services.”

Throughout the community, Utah Black Chamber helps build strong foundations and create networking opportunities for Black business owners.

The Utah Black Pages will help build clientele for local businesses by helping them attract new potential consumers.

Eric Rea co-founder at Podium says “When we support Utah Black-owned businesses, we are supporting the Utah Black community. A lot of times, these businesses serve as the cornerstones of the foundation of a welcoming, healthy and diverse community. In order for everyone to feel comfortable and at home in Utah, this part of the local economy needs to be supported. More than that, providing opportunities for Black entrepreneurs helps contribute to the closing of the wealth-gap and provide more equitable opportunities for prosperity. We hope that this is a tool that our community can embrace, use and share widely.”

Podium says they are enthusiastic about working with the Utah Black Chamber and Black Lives Matter Utah in “helping however we can to bring real change.”

Lex Scott, founder of Black Lives Matter Utah added “we believe that it is crucial to support black owned businesses and black business owners. “We are appreciative of Podium and the Utah Black Chamber for this opportunity to expand the database of black owned businesses and to help these business owners gain new opportunities, as well as potential increases in revenue.”

Utah Black Pages is currently up and running.