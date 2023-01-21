SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A bill proposed in the Utah Legislature is seeking to allow pregnant women to count as two individuals when using the high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane.

H.B. 256 is proposing a change in current HOV lane provisions to allow pregnant individuals to use the carpool lane. The bill states that when a pregnant individual is driving without other people in the car, the vehicle is legally considered to have two occupants.

If passed, this would allow an individual to override an HOV citation by providing medical records proving their pregnancy.

“Utah isn’t the first state to propose this change. Both Virginia and Texas are considering similar bills,” Bill Sponsor Rep. Stephanie Gricius (R-District 50) said.

The bill was introduced yesterday, Jan. 20, in the Utah House of Representatives. Sen. Michael S. Kennedy (R-District 21) is the floor sponsor.