Utah bike routes receive new designation, connecting bikers to Arizona and Idaho

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Grab your helmet and pump up your tires – a newly designated bike route can connect you to Arizona and Idaho.

More than 550 miles of bike routes in Utah have been approved by national transportation officials to the United States Bicycle Routes System. According to the Utah Department of Transportation, these newly designated routes enhance safety and ease for Utah bikers.

Utah now has around 960 miles of streets, highways, and trails for bike riders to use throughout the state. Routes can now connect riders from Idaho to Arizona in the growing national network of routes.

“These routes allow commuters, bicycle tourists, and leisure cyclists a unique way to travel safely across Utah’s beautiful and diverse landscape,” UDOT Active Transportation Manager Heidi Goedhart says. “As more and more Utahns take advantage of active transportation, we expect to see less traffic congestion, greater economic development, and healthier citizens–three wins for communities everywhere.”

Over the last four years, Adventure Cycling, a national cyclist advocacy group, partnered with UDOT and Move Utah to develop the north/south, state-to-state route. To do so, they looked for routes providing riders the most safety and protection, local points of interest, accommodations, and bike-friendly shops, among others.

With the new designation, new signs can be installed to direct bicyclists to a preferred route through a city, county, or state.

“Experiencing Utah by bicycle is a rewarding way to slow down, get off the highway and explore the state’s scenic beauty,” says Vicki Varela, managing director of the Utah Office of Tourism. “These routes demonstrate the commitment of our state and local communities to build something better for both Utah residents and Utah visitors. “

Utah’s new route system provides 105 miles of continuous safe and separated cycling trails located along the urbanized Wasatch Front. The route takes riders along rivers, parkways, and vistas.

