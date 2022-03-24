SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah has officially become the fourth state to implement consumer privacy laws with the passage of S.B. 227.

The bill will now give Utahns the right to access and delete certain personal data maintained by certain businesses and opt-out of the collection and use of personal data for certain purposes.

Businesses will also have to provide clear information to consumers regarding how the consumers’ personal data are used and accept and comply with a consumer’s request to exercise the consumer’s rights under this bill.

One of those rights includes deleting a consumer’s personal data or stopping selling the consumer’s personal data. The Division of Consumer Protection can now accept and investigate consumer complaints regarding the processing of personal data.

California, Colorado, and Virginia are the only other states that have enacted consumer privacy laws.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Kirk Cullimore (R).