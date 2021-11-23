Utah bear from ‘Game of Thrones,’ more passes away in Heber City

Bart II, who passed away after a long Hollywood career at his home in Heber City, Utah. (vital Ground Foundation)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Bart the Bear II, known for his roles in ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘We Bought a Zoo,’ ‘Evan Almighty,’ and more, has passed away.

The Vital Ground Foundation announced Bart’s passing on their website, saying his “spirit lifted silently and naturally from the banks of Daniel Creek, Utah, this week.” The foundation says the 21-year-old had seen a decline in his health this year. Daniel Creek is located in Heber, about 45 miles south-southeast of Salt Lake City in the Wasatch Mountains.

According to Vital Ground, Bart and his sister Honey Bump were orphaned in the Wrangell Mountains of Alaska after their mother had been killed by the hunter. A bear biologist found the boot tracks and blood, which lead to the terrified cubs. Bart and Honey Bump joined the Seus family, responsible for Vital Ground, a land trust focused on conserving grizzly bear habitat, preserving genetic corridors for all wildlife and botanicals.

Doug and Lynne Seus are animal trainers who adopted Bart, a Kodiak grizzly, in the late 1970s. Big Bart went on to have a 23-year acting career and inspired the Seus family to found the Vital Ground Foundation in Heber City. Since then, the pair has seen many of its bears appear on the big screen, including Bart II.

Bart II was called Little Bart until he reached 1,400 pounds. He appeared in dozens of movies, TV shows, and commercials, including:

Dr. Dolittle 2

An Unfinished Life

Into the West

Evan Almighty

Have You Heard About the Morgans?

Without a Paddle

Zookeeper

Pete’s Dragon

We Bought a Zoo

Into the Wild

The Grizzly Maze

Game of Thrones

Bart II is survived by his sister Honey Bump and fellow Vital Grounder Tank. For more on the Vital Ground Foundation, click here.