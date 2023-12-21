PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) — A Pleasant Grove-based video game company is jumping into the treasure-hunting craze sweeping Utah, offering up a grand prize of $1,000 just for adventuring through the Beehive State with its mobile app.

Future House Studios, which was founded by CEO Adam Sidwell, is beta testing a new video game called “Swords of Secret.” Inspired by the Utah Treasure Hunt and Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda series, Sidwell told ABC4 the game was something he had been thinking of for years now and he is excited to get it out there.

For anyone who has played the 2016 hit Pokémon Go, the gameplay is very similar. The app uses GPS technology to allow gamers to walk around the game’s map in real life. Along their adventures, users will find “portals” that may spawn houses, castles, or caves to explore and plenty of monsters to fight. Complete the quest and you could be one step closer to finding the $1,000 prize or several smaller prizes located throughout Utah.

“Our idea has always been with this mobile app that we have the ability to turn the world into an adventure game,” said Sidwell. “The whole world is an adventure! I love playing ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,’ and one of the great things about that is exploring the world. Going to see what’s over the next mountain range or around the next corner and finding a cave or beautiful vista. What’s cool is our world is really like that. There are so many things to discover.”

As a Utah-based company, Future House Studios has partnered with several other local companies to offer its prizes. Eli Clark, who works on the studio’s marketing team, told ABC4 the company has partnered with Utah favorites such as Dirty Dough, PillowCube, and Onyx Car Rentals. During their adventures, Gamers might find a box of cookies, energy drinks, a new pillow, or even a day rental for an exotic car.

“This is what’s cool, is that we are actually hiding treasures across the land. Christmas presents, if you will,” said Sidwell. “We think this is going to be a lot of fun.”

Prizes are awarded through tokens that players will find on their adventures. The tokens will have QR codes to scan with their camera which will provide a voucher they can use to claim their prize. Future House Studios said the prizes are limited, so players are encouraged to keep playing to find the tokens out in the wild.

Even if you don’t win any prizes this time around, the game’s website said there will be other beta launches in the future and more chances to win after the game’s full release, which is expected to be in summer 2024. Sidwell, however, says the exciting part is discovering locations in your neighborhood that you might not have otherwise found.

As of now, Swords of Secret is only available in Utah, though Sidwell hopes to expand the game nationwide. Future House Studios currently has eyes to launch Swords of Secret not only in the Beehive State but in California, Texas, Washington, and several other states.

Available on both Apple and Android devices, the game is currently in its early beta stages so Sidwell warned it might be a little rough around the edges. His company is currently allowing players to join on an invite-only basis after they sign up for the private beta. To sign up, visit the Swords of Secret website for instructions on how to join the beta.