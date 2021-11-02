Utah-based company makes Oprah’s Favorite Things list

FILE – Oprah Winfrey makes opening remarks during “Oprah’s 2020 Vision” tour on Feb. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – As the holidays near, Oprah has again revealed her annual ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ list, featuring must-have gifts. This year, a Utah-based company has made the cut.

This year, Oprah selected 110 gifts for her list including those from several small businesses and brands owned by women and people of color. Among the list is Lehi’s Phone Soap.

Oprah has selected the company’s SurfaceSoap handheld UV sanitizer wand. According to PhoneSoap, the wand improves sanitation, disinfects high-touch surfaces, and fits easily in a desk drawer, purse, or computer bag.

In 2011, after learning the average smartphone is contaminated with fecal matter and other harmful bacteria, cousins Dan Barnes and Wes LaPorte began testing the surfaces of smartphones. While LaPorte was conducting research, he found the UVC light used to clean lab tools can also sanitize cellphones without causing damage, according to a news release.

The pair then created a product that sanitizes and charges phones at one time, shipping their first product in 2013. In 2015, their products became available on Amazon.

PhoneSoap’s SurfaceSoap and all of the other items on Oprah’s Favorite Things list can be found on Amazon.