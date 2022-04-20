LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – On Wednesday, April 20, Gov. Spencer Cox is visiting Kizik, an innovative Utah-based shoe company with a Nike connection.

Kizik is trying to reinvent the shoe industry with hands-free technology that eliminates the need to use hands to put on shoes.

The company received two awards in 2022 at Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame: Physical Product of the Year and Chief Product Officer of the Year.

While Utah has become a nationally recognized hub of entrepreneurism, technology and commerce, Kizik has made its way to the forefront, getting the attention of company-giant Nike.

Nike has invested heavily in the company, and has also secured a license agreement that allows them to use Kizik’s patented hands-free tech in Nike and Converse shoes.