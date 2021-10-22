Utah-based airline cancels hundreds of flights over ‘technical issue’

(ABC4) – A Utah-based regional airline canceled over 660 flights Thursday, coming just days after Southwest Airlines did the same. A technical issue is being blamed for the delay in operations.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking service, reports SkyWest Airlines canceled 664 flights Thursday and delayed 536 flights. It was more cancelations than any other airline, making up more than a quarter of the flight cancellations on Thursday.

As of 8:20 a.m. MT Friday, FlightAware is reporting 330 SkyWest flights have been canceled and 82 delayed. Canceled flights aren’t coming from or flying to any specific airport – locations from Salt Lake City International to Dallas, Ontario, and a handful throughout the Midwest are on the list.

In a statement shared with ABC4, a spokesperson with SkyWest says:

SkyWest experienced an internal technical issue resulting in approximately 700 flight cancellations before the issue was resolved Thursday evening. We apologize to customers for the inconvenience; we are working to minimize the impact on Friday’s schedule and to return to normal operations as quickly as possible.

SkyWest provides service for names like American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.

Reuters reports United Airlines had a notice on its website explaining SkyWest was “experiencing a server outage that has impacted multiple airlines.”

SkyWest recently made Forbes’ Fortune 500 list.