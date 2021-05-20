Utah-based actor, known for ‘Sister Dottie’ role, dies, per reports

This photograph shows empty seats in La Garance National scene theatre, in Cavaillon, on February 3, 2021. – The “Pre-O-Coupe / Nikolaus” company is about to give an authorised and private single representation : a play entitled “Presque Parfait, ou le Paradis perdu”, in front of a restricted and selected professional audience, in the hope of selling their show to broadcasters. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP) (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based actor has died.

Charles Lynn Frost, largely known for his role as ‘Sister Dottie Dixon’, died Wednesday, according to a post from his son.

Frost, described as a native Utahn, LGBT activist, business leader, and civic volunteer, has been recognized for his acting numerous times, according to the Salt Lake Acting Company. He has also appeared in ‘Con Air,’ Encyclopedia Brown,’ and ‘God Offers Human Race on eBay,’ his IMBd profile reads.

Numerous posts have been made on social media remembering Frost, including one from Salt Lake City Councilmember Chris Wharton, reading, “Utah’s LGBTQ+ community lost a legend today with the passing of Charles Lynn Frost, aka Sister Dottie Dixon. Rest In Peace and Pride! My condolences to Charles’ family and friends.”

Radio personality Gina Barberi also reacted to the news, saying in part, “Cancer is a thief.”

ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.