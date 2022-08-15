WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (ABC4) – A Snow Canyon Little League all-star baseball player was seriously injured at the Little League World Series.

Easton Oliverson, an outfielder and pitcher for the Utah team, fell out of his bunk bed and was airlifted to a hospital in Pennsylvania.

Oliverson is said to have completed successful surgery and his brain is reacting well.

The Snow Canyon Little League responded to ABC4 saying they are “offering prayers and support in any way we can.”

The accident has drawn a reaction from Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox, who tweeted out, “Terrible news. Our prayers are with this player, family and team today.”

The team from Santa Clara is Utah’s first team to reach the Little League World Series after defeating Nevada in the Mountain Regional.