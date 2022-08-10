UTAH (ABC4) – America’s First Credit Union (AFCU) announced that they will now accept Utah and Arizona mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) as a valid form of identification at all 121 AFCU branch locations as of Wednesday, August 10.

More than 930,000 AFCU members in Utah and Arizona will now be able to utilize mDLs to access their financial information, as well as for all banking transactions.

AFCU will be able to accept other states with mDLs as they become available.

They will be using GET Mobile Verify to “securely identify their members, conduct transactions, sign up new members, and reduce the risk of fraudulent activity,” according to a press release.

Mobile driver’s licenses allow for information such as name or age to be confirmed contactless with a simple scan or tap.

“We’re excited to see the mDL ecosystem – both in Utah and nationally – continuing to grow and we’re very pleased to have America First Credit Union as part of that growing environment,” said Alex Kambanis, Managing Director of GET Group North America.

Citizens are invited to enroll for their own mDL on Friday, August 19 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Salt Lake City AFCU Metro Branch (455 East 500 South, Salt Lake City) or on Thursday, September 8 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Ogden Main Branch (3650 Wall Avenue, Ogden).

A valid Utah driver’s license is required for mDL registration.