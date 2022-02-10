Utah ‘Band-Aid Bandit’ back in custody for allegedly robbing a credit union while on the run

LOS ANGELES, Ca (ABC4) – A Utah serial robber who has been nicknamed the “Band-Aid Bandit’ by the FBI is now in federal custody after being on the run for three weeks.

Cody Jensen, 32, of West Haven was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday after he fled Utah in January 2022, a press release states.

Jensen was on pre-trial release on federal bank robbery charges in Utah when officials say he cut his ankle monitor and fled the state on Jan. 19.

A federal indictment in Nevada alleges that on Jan. 26, Jensen robbed the First America Credit Union at 10608 South Eastern Avenue in Henderson, Nevada.

The indicment also alleges that Jensen robbed that same cerdit union on September, 20, 2020 and a U.S. Bank in North Las Vegas.

Jensen was initially arrested on August. 19, 2021, awaiting trial for several robberies in Utah:

Dec. 9, 2019: Cyprus Credit Union inside the Walmart Supercenter at 11328 South Jordan Gateway in South Jordan

Jan. 3, 2020: America First Credit Union inside the Dan’s Foods at 1360 South Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City.

Feb. 7, 2020: U.S. Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug at 4080 West 9000 South in West Jordan.

Feb. 28, 2020: U.S. Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug at 1550 East 3500 North in Lehi.

May 5, 2020: U.S. Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug at 1174 West 600 North in Salt Lake City.

July 25, 2020: Goldenwest Credit Union inside Macey’s grocery store at 760 East Main Street in Lehi.

Aug. 27, 2020: America First Credit Union inside Bowman’s Market at 325 North Main Street in Kaysville.

While authorities were investigating the string of robberies in Utah, they nicknamed unidentified Jensen at the time as the “Band-Aid Bandit” because he had been observed wearing Band-Aids on his fingers during the robberies.