PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Public transit organizations in Utah were recently awarded approximately $24.4 million in federal grant funding to upgrade their transport fleets and services.

An announcement was made by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) on Tuesday, June 27, that provided Utah Transit Authority (UTA) with $17 million and the Utah Department of Transportation — for Park City Transit — with $7.4 million in funding.

According to the FTA website, UTA will get its funding to purchase low-emission compressed natural gas buses to replace older diesel buses on routes that serve disadvantaged communities. In addition, the project is expected to “help reduce the agency’s carbon footprint and improve air quality.”

A press release by UTA states that it will purchase 25 CNG buses, tools, equipment, and on-site training to help transition today’s diesel mechanics to tomorrow’s CNG mechanics. UTA currently has 23 CNG buses in service ahead of this grant.

“Our transit vehicles and bus fleet provide clean, reliable alternatives to

crowded highways and polluted skies, and we focus our service in ways that make the

biggest difference in Utah’s qualify of life,” remarks UTA Executive Director Jay Fox in the release.

UDOT will be receiving its funds on behalf of Park City Transit to improve more than 72 bus stops, which includes rider amenities. In a news release by Park City following the announcement, it claims that “the project will provide a safer, more appealing interface with riders, particularly in areas with historically disadvantaged communities as well as seasonal visitors.”

As part of this funding, Park City will use these new bus shelters and other surrounding improvements to provide upgraded and fully ADA-compliant pickup sites throughout the city. These upgrades will also feature solar-powered routes and real-time scheduling information available to local riders.

“This $7.4 million grant will fund the remainder of Park City’s bus stop redevelopment program, which will provide visitors with modernized transit services — which is especially critical as Utah contends to host another Winter Olympic Games in the very near future,” Senator Mitt Romney commented in the release.

Also mentioned in the news release, research has demonstrated that bus stop enhancement programs increase transit ridership and decrease any perceived wait times.

Park City has reportedly already raised nearly $8 million in grant funding for this initiative and is seeking federal funding sources to complete 62 additional stops within the city transit system.