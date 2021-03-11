Utah Avalanche Center warning public of wet avalanches

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we move closer to Spring and temperatures warm up, the Utah Avalanche Center is urging all Utahns to be weary of “wet avalanches.”

According to the UAC, while wet avalanches are harder to predict than dry avalanches, there are some signs you can look out for to help predict these powerful and dangerous events.

“Recent wet avalanche activity, roller balls spinning down the mountain, or the sinking of our boots into the melting snow are some signs of impending wet avalanches,” UAC said in a Facebook post.

UAC says that the potential of wet avalanches can have an impact on your route planning. Here some tips to help you avoid them:

-Keep your finger on the pulse of temperatures, cloud cover, and any other conditions that could melt the frozen surface snow

-Get an early start

For latest information on avalanche forecasts, visit UtahAvalancheCenter.org.