Utah authorities activate Silver Alert for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Utah officials are asking for your help finding a missing woman with Alzheimer’s disease.

Salt Lake City police say Sheila Hansen, 68, was last seen near 900 East 2900 South.

Police say she was wearing a tan shirt, blue capri jeans, and sandals without socks. Her hair is brown/gray and in a ponytail.

If you see her, you’re asked to call Salt Lake City police at 801-799-3000.

