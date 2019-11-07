Utah authorities activate Silver Alert for man missing out of Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah agencies are asking you to keep an eye out for a missing 85-year-old man.

Police say Jimmy Dollar was last seen on October 26, 2019, around noon at the University of Utah medical center.

Jimmy is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

A photo of Jimmy was not readily available.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Salt Lake City police at (801)799-3000.

