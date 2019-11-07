SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah agencies are asking you to keep an eye out for a missing 85-year-old man.
Police say Jimmy Dollar was last seen on October 26, 2019, around noon at the University of Utah medical center.
Jimmy is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.
A photo of Jimmy was not readily available.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Salt Lake City police at (801)799-3000.
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
- Speaking out to prevent child abuse: Deondra Brown shares her story to make sure kids are ‘protected’
- Bill to prevent LGBTQ housing discrimination stalls in Senate
- Utah couple captured in Mexico; locals who knew them speak out
- Utah authorities activate Silver Alert for man missing out of Salt Lake City
- The Justice Files: ‘Where’s my justice?’