Utah Attorney Robert J. DeBry dies at 85

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Well-known Utah personal injury lawyer Robert J. DeBry has passed away at 85 due to natural causes according to family members.

Family members say Robert J. DeBry & Associates was founded back in 1980 through DeBry’s hard work and initiative to make a change. DeBry managed and stayed committed to the company until the spring of 2020; investing more than half a century in establishing the company as one the most recognized law firms in Utah.

According to his obituary, DeBry led his life with passion, charisma, and a genuine drive to help his community. In 2011, DeBry was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Utah Association for Justice and was selected as the “Top 100 Trial Lawyers” by the American Association for Justice For six consecutive years.

“He was a passionate advocate for victims of drunk driving and for the use of helmets while cycling. His continuing initiative ‘Buy a Helmet, Save a Life’ has distributed more than a quarter-million bicycle helmets in Utah at below cost or as outright donations,” his obituary reads. “As a supporter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), he also donated $500 for every case that he settled or won, and for years he paid for taxi rides home to keep people safe on the roads on major holidays.”

Officials say a graveside service will be held at noon on Monday, May 24, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South in Sandy.

In lieu of flowers, the family instead suggests contributions to the Missionary Fund or the Humanitarian Aid Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.