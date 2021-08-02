Utah attorney pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah attorney has pleaded guilty after embezzling $266,000 as part of a bankruptcy fraud scheme.

Attorney Eric Singleton of Salt Lake City entered his guilty plea in a federal court on Monday morning.

As part of the plea agreement, Singleton admitted that he lied to the United States Bankruptcy Court and his clients in order to embezzle money from his clients’ accounts. He then spent the money for his own personal use, according to the United States Department of Justice.

“Singleton advised his clients that he would hold the money for safekeeping to ensure that the money would not be taken by collections,” a news release said.

After taking the $266,000, Singleton then filed three bankruptcy proceedings, where he falsely told the courts that his clients had less than $50,000 in assets.

Singleton is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 18 and faces up to five years in federal prison.