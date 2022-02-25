PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A judge has awarded a woman $1.2 million after her attorney forged her signature, settling her personal injury case for much less money than she could’ve potentially received.

Lisa Nielson had gotten into a serious crash in 2017 and she hired Aaron Banks, a Provo attorney to work on her personal injury claim. Nielson had the potential to collect $500,000 in her lawsuit against the other driver, court records state.

Banks sent a settlement agreement to the other driver, with Nielson’s signature on it, agreeing to settle the case for $25,000.

Nielson said she had never signed those documents and also said her signature was forged, according to court documents. A notary confirmed the forged signature.

Nielson was awarded $400,000 in compensatory damages, $425,000 in punitive damages, and nearly $51,000 in attorney’s fees, for a total of $875,914.76, while the state received $375,000 for its share of punitive damages.

Court records show that Banks filed for bankruptcy in February 2021 so the chances of Nielson collecting the money that is owed to her are slim to none.

Since some states, like Utah, do not require an attorney to carry professional liability insurance or disclose that they have professional liability insurance. This can be very difficult for some victims like Nielson to recover what she was awarded in court.