Utah attorney charged in money laundering scheme

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah attorney has been charged in federal court after officials say he conspired to launder money through wire fraud.

According to a news release, Matthew Kober, 45, an attorney out of Draper, allegedly started a sports betting software company in Nevada to launder money in a financial scheme operated by another man, identified as Christopher Hales.

Officials said that Kober opened a bank account in the name of the company, Sindakit Software and that Kober and Hales used the account to launder money, while Kober accepted wire transfers of money from one of the victims of the scheme.

A news release said that Hale received $405,000 from the victim of the scheme. Hale then redistributed the money to prior victims of the scheme and transferred $15,000 to his own law firm’s bank account.

The United States Department of Justice says they are seeking a $259,046.41 fine from Kober in addition to criminal charges.