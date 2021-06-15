Utah Assistant Attorney General apologizes for vulgar email sent to SLC council member

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah assistant attorney general has apologized after sending a vulgar email to a Salt Lake City Council member.

Last Saturday, Assistant Attorney General Steven A. Wuthric said he was woken up from a nap by City Council member Darin Mano, who was knocking on doors in a neighborhood as part of his campaign to be elected to the Salt Lake City Council.

Wuthrich then sent an email to Mano filled with expletives and hateful language.

“On a nice Saturday afternoon, myself and my wife were downstairs when some mother f***ing ignorant son-of-b**** rang our doorbell and put your piece of s*** unwanted solicitation in our door waking the dogs and waking us and the neighbors with an uproar,” Wuthrich said in the email.

“I will do everything in my power to see you never get elected to any office higher than dog catcher,” Wuthrich added in his email to Mano.

“I hate you, I hate your family, I hate your solicitors, I hate your contributors, I hate your sponsors, ” Wuthrich continued to say in the email. “Kindly go to hell and die motherf***er.”

Wuthrich issued a statement apologizing on Tuesday for the email sent to Mano, saying:

“Last Saturday I was awakened from a nap and reacted with undue anger based solely on the interruption to my tranquility.

Since then I have regretted the ferocity and language of that email. My words were uncivil and unprofessional. From me personally I apologize to Salt Lake City Councilman Darin Mano and his family. I never wished harm to Mr. Mano, his family or anyone associated with him. No parent, spouse or child should be subjected to such emotional outbursts. I am deeply sorry.

That email was my sole responsibility and had nothing to do with my employer. The consequences for my conduct are mine alone.

I wish Mr. Mano well in his official capacity and campaign. I am taking steps to examine my reaction and find ways to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.“

Mano, who serves District 5 on the Salt Lake City Council, spoke to ABC4 on the incident and Wuthrich’s apology.

“Saturday I was out reaching my constituents and trying to hear the view points of people who live in District 5” Mano said.

Mano said he was not knocking on doors in the area soliciting, but was doing “political canvassing.”

“We are not asking for money, we are not asking for anyone to purchase anything, we are just trying to get the sense of who they are and introduce myself to the district,” he added.

Mano said he was most upset about the attacks toward his family in the email.

“You’d think the ‘I hope you die’ would be the most shocking piece, but the most shocking is the ‘I hate your family part.’ Mano told ABC4. “Because that was the flyer we were giving out. It had a picture of our family on it. To have hate directed towards us, that was the hardest part.” Mano said.

Despite the email, Mano said he accepts Wuthrich’s apology, but wouldn’t comment on any punishments.

“I’m grateful for the apology, grateful that he acknowledged that I’m not in harm and my family is not from him directly. That’s reassuring,” Mano said. “As for any disciplinary action, that’s his employer and the bar associations’ job.”

The city councilman hopes this serves as a reminder for people to be kind to one another and for people to “think we before we react.”