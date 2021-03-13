Utah Arts Festival to return in August

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Arts Festival is returning in 2021 after officials canceled it last year due to the pandemic.

“The Utah Arts Festival is excited to announce new dates for the 2021 Festival,” event organizers share.

According to a press release, officials say this decision comes after taking an in-depth evaluation of their options with the primary goal of holding a safe, in-person event in 2021.

“After asking the general community, artists, partners, board members, staff, and artistic coordinators about their interest and comfort in a live, in-person event, it was clear that people were enthusiastic,” they digress.

Officials say with all of that in mind, the Festival may look a little different as they intend to follow the safety guidelines prescribed by the state health department, though there will still be that same fun and excitement people expect from the Festival each year.

Local artists rejoice, and mark your calendar for Friday, August 27, through Sunday, August 29.

For information on how to apply for this year’s event or to stay informed on all the latest updates visit https://uaf.org/.