SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representatives of the Utah Arts Festival are excited to kick-off the four-day event on June 23 with performances from Lyrics Born, Kombilesa Mi, and more.

The music fest will take place at Salt Lake City’s Library Square located at 200 East 400 South from June 23 to June 26.

Ken Kullack, the Utah Arts Festival Marketing Director, told ABC4 that this year will be quite the celebration, as it is the first year the festival is back in full swing since 2019.

Kullack explained that the coronavirus pandemic caused officials to scale back the event tremendously the past three years. Last year, the event was cut short by a day and only 70 art vendors were invited to attend, whereas this year around 140 will participate.

“This creates more opportunities for both local and national artists to sell their pieces. Our goal is to connect artists to our community,” said Kullack.

This year, all special features of the Utah Arts Festival will be brought back for guests to enjoy. Children can once again participate in the Kids Art Yard, an art center that compiles reusable objects like satellite dishes for kids to experiment with artistically. Face painting will be back this year for little ones as well.

Along with youth activities, the festival will feature all stages to showcase the long list of musically-diverse headliners, compared to only half that were used last year. DJs will return this year every night from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., as will the Urban Arts Section, an opportunity for guests to watch graffiti artists at work, help make murals, and create art on big cube structures.

Event organizers are especially excited about this year’s food vendors. New vendors will be added including Peruvian BBQ, and street corn offerings. Fan favorites from years prior have been invited back this year to serve guests as well.

To get to and from the festival with ease, the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced that you can show your festival ticket on any FrontRunner, TRAX, bus, or UTA on the days of the event to ride for free.

Single-day admission tickets range from $8 to $15, though children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge. Four-day festival passes are going for $45. Tickets can be purchased here.