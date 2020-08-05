Utah artists paint Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A group of local artists, the Black Artists Collective, painted a colorful Black Lives Matter mural in the south parking lot of the Salt Lake City and County Building.

Liz Lambson, a local artist who was helping create the mural, told ABC4 News the Utah Black Artists Collective is a new organization with the aim of collecting black artists and creatives of all kinds throughout the state of Utah.

Utah Black Artists Collective member Liz Lambson works on BLM mural

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall put out a call for artists to contribute to the mural. She was looking for artists who were passionate about the cause and wanted to contribute their art to Black Lives Matter.

The unique thing about the Salt Lake mural is the use of color. Lambson said that every artist there had selected an image to go inside the letters of the words that had meaning.

Lambson said, “The project is challenging, the letters are huge, just seeing everyone put in their hard work is inspiring. It’s just cool to see people coming together and unifying over this cause.”

You can see the mural by walking along the south side of the City and County Building.